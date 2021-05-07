James Craig set to retire as Detroit police chief, source says

Detroit — After nearly eight years, James Craig is planning to retire as the city's police chief, a police source said Friday.

Craig's retirement would be effective June 1, according to the source. An announcement is expected Monday.

Craig's pending retirement comes amid rumors that he's planning a run as a Republican candidate for governor. The chief declined to comment on Friday.

John Roach, spokesman for Mayor Mike Duggan, said via text message: "The chief has not indicated to the mayor he has made any decisions about the future."

Craig was appointed chief in July 2013 by Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr. Other than William Hart, who was chief for 14 years, Craig has been the longest-serving chief since the city began naming chiefs instead of police commissioners in 1974.

Craig has been frequently interviewed on Fox News by the cable channel's conservative news hosts about policing issues.

Craig is “an excellent police chief, but It’s hard to believe that you would challenge a popular Democratic governor and run for the first time in an opposition party," said Mario Morrow, a Southfield-based political consultant.

“I’m sure that he would have some support,” Morrow said. “But I doubt very seriously if he would be able to turn Democrats, primarily Black Democrats, to vote for him as a Republican.”

Running for elected office is a huge task that is more daunting than newcomers realize, he said.

“If this is true, he’s going to have a rude awakening as a politician,” Morrow said. “A lot of people who run for office for the first time have a wake-up call that the reality is that you are good at what you do, but that does not necessarily transfer as a politician and a person who is going to generate supporters and voters to come to vote for you.”

It's unlikely that Craig would survive the Republican primary running against John James, a Farmington Hills Iraq War veteran who runs a Detroit business and has run unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2018 and 2020.

“He’s already established himself as a good campaigner within the Republican ranks,” Morrow said of James. “I think he would get the nomination.”

But questions remain about whether James would run in a third straight election cycle and about how voters would react to seeing his name on ballots again. Some Republicans want him to run for the U.S. House, which they see as an easier path to victory.

Representatives of the Republican Governors Association met with James, conservative radio host Tudor Dixon and Metro Detroit businessman Kevin Rinke earlier this year.

