Detroit woman wins $500K playing Michigan Lotto game

Detroit — A gas station on Detroit's west side sold a winning $500,000 lotto ticket, the Michigan Lottery system announced.

An anonymous Detroit woman won the money playing the $500 Fever instant game. The winning ticket was sold at the Marathon gas station at 14444 Fenkell. That's east of Hubbell.

“I really enjoy the $500 Fever game,” the woman, 44, said in remarks to the lottery system. “I purchased a few tickets and began scratching them off. When I scratched off the ‘6’ symbol and then the $500,000 amount, I thought: ‘There is no way.’ I kept looking it over, but I didn’t believe I had actually won."

But she had actually won.

"When a message came up to visit the Lottery commission, I knew it was real. I was shocked,” the woman said.