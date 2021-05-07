Semi crash closes NB I-75 at Rosa Parks in Detroit

The Detroit News

Part of Interstate 75 is closed in southwest Detroit after a semi crash, authorities said.

About 5:30 p.m. Friday, Michigan State Police troopers were called to the northbound lanes at 17th Street after the driver of the truck lost control and struck a wall, the agency said.

The trailer detached and blocked the freeway, state police reported.

The semi had been hauling more than 150 gallons of fuel, but that cargo did not leak, said Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell. Fire crews tended to a small amount that leaked from the tractor, he said. "Nothing went into the sewer system. It was mitigated very quickly."

The northbound lanes at Rosa Parks remained closed at 7:30 p.m., according to the Michigan Department of Transportation website.