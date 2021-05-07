Shots fired on Lodge Freeway in Detroit; state police say vehicles couldn't be located

Detroit — A report of shots fired on the John C. Lodge Freeway in Detroit caused police to close down the roadway briefly early Friday, but no one was hit by the gunfire.

The shots were fired about 12:30 a.m. by a motorist on the northbound Lodge Freeway near McNichols.

Michigan State Police say a male 911 caller reported two vehicles speeding past him in the left lane. One was a black Dodge Charger, and the other he couldn't identify.

The man said he heard gunfire, and that he believed a passenger in the Charger was shooting at the other vehicle. A survey of area hospitals found no victims of gunshot wounds. The 911 caller and his vehicle weren't hit either.

Police shut down the northbound freeway at Wyoming to search for shell casings, but it has since been reopened.