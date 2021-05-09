Man killed in Detroit in motorcycle crash

Detroit — A motorcyclist was killed after a collision with a car on Detroit's northwest side, police said.

Around 7:20 p.m. in the area of Woodrow Wilson and Waverly, a man the police are not yet identifying was driving his motorcycle when he collided with an SUV at an intersection, officials said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 31-year-old male driver of the SUV was uninjured, police said. Police said the incident is still under investigation.