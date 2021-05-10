Craig announces retirement as Detroit police chief

Detroit — Police Chief James Craig announced his retirement Monday after nearly eight years as Detroit's top cop, saying he will end his 44-year law enforcement career June 1.

"I am voluntarily leaving," he said during a news conference at Detroit Police headquarters. "We saw what happened to many chiefs across this country. Some were forced out, some retired because they didn't feel supported and some were fired. I'm leaving in a good place."

Sources told The Detroit News that Craig also plans to announce plans to run for the Michigan governor's seat as a Republican. Craig did not deny the reports, telling The News Friday: "I'm a lifelong public servant. I want to continue to serve."

Mayor Mike Duggan said Craig brought stability to the department, which had frequent turnover at the top before he took over in 2013.

The city, before Craig, had five chiefs in five years, the mayor noted.

"Morale was at an all-time low," he said. "Chief Craig brought professionalism to the police department."

Until his last day, Craig said, he'll continue to lead the department and work closely with Duggan on the transition.

"We're such a much better department today and it's been a lot of work," Craig said.

The chief has acknowledged discussing a potential candidacy for governor with both state and national Republican officials.

Craig, 64, was appointed chief in July 2013 by Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr. Craig's 7 years, 10 months as chief make him the second-longest serving top cop in Detroit's history behind William Hart, who served 14 years, 10 months.

Craig took over a department that had been under a federal consent decree since 2003. It also had been rocked by scandals, including the firings of the two previous chiefs over allegations of affairs with the same female officer.

The federal decree was lifted in August 2014.

Craig was nicknamed “Hollywood” because of his frequent media appearances, a moniker he embraced, insisting it was his job to be the face of the department.

Shortly after he took over the police department, Craig launched a series of raids dubbed “Operation Restore Order.” During the first raid, 150 officers flooded the Colony Arms Apartments on Jefferson and led occupants away in handcuffs as other residents leaned out their windows and cheered.

Some people criticized the raids, saying they were for show and didn't result in the convictions of violent criminals.

Other initiatives under Craig include establishing an LGBTQ outreach program and a Peer Support Group for officers dealing with stress.

Craig generally received high marks from longtime Detroit civil rights activists. But groups that gained prominence last year to protest the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, including Detroit Will Breathe, have repeatedly called for Craig to be fired, alleging that Detroit officers used unjustified force during demonstrations.

