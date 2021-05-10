Firefighters battle blaze at auto scrap yard on Detroit's east side

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at a metal recycling yard on Detroit's east side that is creating a massive plume of smoke that can be seen from around the city, officials said.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said the fire is on the property of a company called Ferrous Metals. The yard is located in the 6400 block of Strong Street near Mt. Elliot and Interstate 94.

"It looks bad, but it's pretty well contained in the yard," the deputy commissioner said.

He said the company takes cars and shreds them for recycling.

"At this point, the fire is in a group of cars that were set to be salvaged," Fornell said. "It's not going anywhere but it's going to be a long, drawn-out operation and the most important thing is that we don't get anybody hurt."

