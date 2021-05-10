Suspect sought in fatal shooting on Livernois in Detroit

Detroit police have released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last week on the city's west side.

The suspect fired multiple shots outside of a business in the 16800 block of Livernois at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday before fleeing on foot, investigators said.

A 46-year-old man was struck. He died from his injuries at a hospital, police said.

Authorities describe the suspect as a man with a medium build, last seen carrying a black handgun while wearing a black face mask, clear gloves, a dark Adidas zip-up hooded jacket, matching pants and light-colored gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or (313) 596-6189. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.