Final segment of Detroit Riverwalk expected to be completed next year

Detroit — The first step in building the final piece of the Detroit Riverwalk was taken Tuesday morning with a groundbreaking at Mt. Elliott Park.

When the work at the former Uniroyal site is complete in the fall of 2022 the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s vision of 3.5 miles of paths between Belle Isle and Detroit’s waterfront parks near the Ambassador Bridge will be realized.

Stakeholders hailed the groundbreaking as a sea change for accessibility to the riverfront.

“For decades, the Uniroyal site has been synonymous with industrial contamination and inaccessibility to our waterfront,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. “Future generations will know this stretch as one of the most beautiful sections of Detroit’s international waterfront.”

The current project will cost $11 million. The conservancy said it has invested $200 million in riverfront restoration efforts.

The Detroit Riverwalk started in 2003 with a half-mile of walkway between the Renaissance Center and the Detroit River. General Motors, headquartered at the RenCen, was a founding partner of the conservancy and donated that land.

On Tuesday the conservancy announced a new GM gift of $2.5 million.