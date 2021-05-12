One dead, one wounded in Detroit double shooting

Police are investigating a double shooting on Detroit's west side that left one man dead and the other in the hospital Tuesday.

Officials said a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old man were shot around 8:30 p.m. in the 13600 block of LaSalle.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition. The 21-year-old was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.