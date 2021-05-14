Man dead, another wounded in west Detroit shooting

Detroit police are seeking a suspect in connection with a shooting Friday night on the city's west side that left one man dead and another injured.

The men were sitting in a vehicle on the 18700 block of Shaftsbury at about 7:25 p.m. when the suspect walked up and opened fire, striking them both, police said.

One victim, identified only as a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead. The other, also in his 20s, was rushed to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was listed in temporary serious condition Friday night, police said.

Investigators describe the suspect as a heavy-set man in his mid 20s, 5-foot-10, 220-230 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Section at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.