Detroit police investigate triple shooting, stabbing downtown

Detroit — A triple shooting near the Millender Center and a stabbing near Grand Circus park made for a bloody start to the weekend downtown.

The shooting, which wounded two 18-year-old men and a 25-year-old man, was sparked by a squabble at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday at Larned and Randolph, according to a Detroit Police incident summary.

Two groups of people got into an argument and a suspect from one of the groups started shooting, striking three victims, the release said. "The victims were a part of one of the groups," the release said.

All victims were listed in stable condition, police said.

In a separate incident about an hour earlier Friday, police arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with an 11:40 p.m. stabbing at Woodward and Park Avenue near Grand Circus Park.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, police said. "A knife was also recovered," the release said. The victim was listed in critical condition.

Also Friday, police found the bullet-riddled body of a 23-year-old man in the backyard of a house at about 10 p.m. in the 15300 block of Ward on Detroit's northwest side.

The victim had "multiple gunshot wounds to the body," and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medic.

About a mile-and-a-half west, in the 14800 block of Sussex, a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect at about 12:55 a.m., police said.

"The victim drove himself to the 14500 block of Coyle where police (were) called," the release said. "The victim was then conveyed to the hospital by medics and listed in critical condition."

In another nonfatal shooting, police say a 21-year-old man told investigators he was standing outside his home in the 12600 block of Kentucky at about 11 p.m. when he "heard multiple gunshots then felt pain."

The victim was listed in stable condition.

Police stressed in the incident summary that the information provided was preliminary, and is subject to change upon further investigation.

