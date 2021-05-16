Motorist injured after going around barrier, striking train in Detroit, police say

A woman was injured early Sunday when she broke through a train barrier and struck a moving train in Detroit's west side, police said.

The woman, 24, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in serious condition, said police.

After the accident at 2:15 a.m., the driver left the scene on foot and was discovered a short distance away, said the Detroit police.

The woman, who was driving a Chevrolet Malibu, was driving east on West Chicago when she reached the train barrier near the Southfield Freeway service drive, according to a police press release.

Police officials said they were investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Anyone with information about it was asked to contact police at (313) 596-2260.

Police originally reported that the woman had died but later corrected themselves to say she was in serious condition.