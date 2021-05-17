Detroit dollar store armed robbery suspect zip-tied workers, stole surveillance DVR, police say

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in an armed robbery Sunday at a Dollar Tree on the city's north side.

The man was the last person in the business on the 2000 block of East Eight Mile at about 7:55 p.m. when he approached the counter as if buying an item, "produced a weapon and demanded money from the cash registers," police said.

He then zip-tied the two employees' hands and ordered one to open the safe in an office, according to the release.

The man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and the store’s DVR surveillance system, police said.

The suspect is described as about 30 years old, 5-foot-8, with a dark complexion, slim build and short beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black glasses and all-black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140.