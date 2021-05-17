Driver electrocuted after hitting pole in Detroit, touching wire, authorities say
Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
A driver was electrocuted and died after a crash early Monday on Detroit's west side, investigators said.
A 30-year-old woman had been driving near Tireman and Ashton at about 6:15 a.m. when she stuck an electrical pole, the Detroit Police Department reported.
First-responders determined the wires fell across her car, Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said.
"She exited her vehicle and touched a line that was on her vehicle and was apparently electrocuted," police said in a statement.
Emergency personnel performed CPR but were unable to revive her, Fornell said. The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Other details were not released Monday.