Civil rights leader, longtime cop named interim Detroit police chief

Detroit — The city's new interim police chief is a licensed counselor with a civil rights background, who vowed Monday to utilize those skills as he assumes command of the police department in one of the nation's most violent cities.

James White, who left the police department in August 2020 to become director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, is scheduled to begin his tenure at the Detroit Police Department on June 1, when current Chief James Craig plans to retire.

Craig, whose nearly eight years as chief make him the second-longest serving top cop in Detroit's history, is planning a gubernatorial run as a Republican.

White in 2013 spearheaded a renewed push to get the police department in compliance with federal mandates after the department had spent more than a decade mired in three federal consent decrees.

Within a year of Craig's appointment of White to head the new compliance effort, the consent decrees were lifted.

The City Charter requires the police board to "conduct a professional search with a reputable and qualified executive search firm or other equally qualified entity to identify candidates for Chief of Police."

After the search, the charter requires that the mayor appoint one of the board's candidates, who will be subject to approval by the City Council. If the council does not disapprove of the appointment within 30 days, "it is deemed confirmed," according to the charter.

White was born and raised in Detroit and joined the city's police force in 1996. During his career, he ran the Civil Rights Integrity Bureau and was a supervisor in the 6th Precinct before Craig appointed him assistant chief in 2013.

Former Detroit Assistant Police Chief Steve Dolunt, who worked with White for years, said the appointment is "a great choice."

"I've said for years, James White is the sharpest person there," Dolunt said. "Whenever Craig had ideas, White was the one who made sure they got implemented. He was instrumental in body-worn cameras, (Project) Green Light, and the Real-Time Crime Center.

"I'm stunned that (White) left the civil rights department because I thought he was doing a great job for Gov. Whitmer," Dolunt said. "But he'll be great as interim chief, too."

Police Commissioner Willie Burton, who has a community mental health virtual forum planned on May 25, said White's clinical background will help address a major need.

"I like the direction DPD is going with this appointment," Burton said.

