Man fatally shot while trying to help sister in domestic dispute

Detroit — A man was shot dead Sunday night after allegedly trying to help his sister in a fight with her ex-boyfriend in Detroit, police said.

Police said the 26-year-old man was assisting his sister who had gotten into a physical altercation with her 25-year-old ex around 9:20 p.m. in the 16600 block of Mark Twain.

At some point during the altercation, the brother was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The ex-boyfriend was arrested. The incident is still being investigated by police and no further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP