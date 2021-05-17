Water leak fix to disrupt service to downtown Detroit

The Detroit News

An eight-block section of downtown Detroit won't have water Monday as the city repairs a water main leak.

The affected area surrounds the leak of a 30-inch water main on Farmer Street near Bate Street, said city officials.

The repair will begin Monday at noon and was expected to be finished by Tuesday morning, said the Detroit Water & Sewerage Department.

The water main began leaking late last week, and the city began notifying building owners and managers on Woodward Avenue, Beaubien Boulevard, and East Congress and East Lafayette streets.

The affected buildings will have low water pressure or no water at all during the repairs, said the city.

The water department will provide bottled water to some buildings based on need.

At this time, the department isn't issuing a boil water advisory.

Once water is restored, the buildings will be advised to flush their plumbing for 30 minutes to remove any particles that may end up in the water system due to the repairs.

If residents or businesses need help, they should call the water department at (313) 267-8000.