'A time of reverence:' DPD honors fallen officers at memorial

Detroit — Even as he struggled through what would eventually become a deadly case of the COVID-19 virus, Detroit Police Captain John Parnell was still concerned with the well being and safety of those around him.

"His last words to me before he passed was that he was getting better and he loved me and told me to stay safe," Eleanor Parnell said. "I was the aunt and yet he was always the one looking out for me."

Parnell, who died in March 2020, was one of three fallen police officers who were honored Tuesday at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters with plaques from the Fallen and Critically Injured Officer Board.

The 31-year-veteran of the force was remembered as a funny, straightforward man who always left you laughing and was a "shining star" of the department, Chief James Craig said during the memorial

Honored alongside Parnell was Officer Waldis Johnson, who passed in May of 2020 from injuries he received in April 2017 while responding to a domestic violence call that left him with severe brain damage. He was a 14-year veteran of the department.

The third officer honored with a plaque was Benton Hacker, who passed away in 1958 from complications of a gunshot wound he received while trying to arrest an armed robbery suspect in 1948. He served on desk duty before being medically retired.

"The impact their selfless heroism has made on all of us will never fade and we will never forget, and be inspired by the unparalleled example of courage, loyalty, and professionalism," Craig said during the ceremony which featured family members and other members of the force.

Sergeant Anthony Potts was one of the DPD members who worked to organize an annual memorial walk earlier this month in honor of officers who lost their lives in recent years.

"Unfortunately, it's a solemn occasion but we should also look at it as a time of reverence," Potts said. "It's also a time to reflect."

Potts described Parnell as "one hell of an operator" and emphasized his self-sacrificing nature.

"He taught me a lot," said Potts. "To the Parnell family... because of his sacrifice we have embraced you and you will always be a part of our family as well.

The Fallen and Critically Injured Officer Board was started by Potts with the support of Craig four years ago to "make sure a legacy to remember our fallen is here long after we are gone."