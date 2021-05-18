Boy, 12, to be charged in Sunday shooting death of Detroiter

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office in connection with the fatal Sunday shooting of a Detroit man, officials said.

The prosecutor's office has also charged the boy with a count of having a firearm in his possession during the commission of a felony.

Officials said the boy will be charged as a juvenile. A preliminary hearing in the case against him will be held later Tuesday at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Police accuse the boy of shooting and killing D’Vonte Relford, 25, of Detroit.

Authorities said officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 16000 block of Mark Twain Street near Six Mile Road and Hubbell Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Police arrived and found Relford on the ground outside of the home and with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics were called and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the boy fired a gun during a fight and fatally struck Relford in the back.

