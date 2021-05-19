Demolition work to close I-75 between I-94, Davison Fwy. in Detroit this weekend

Northbound Interstate 75 between Interstate 94 and the Davison Freeway in Detroit will be closed this weekend for construction work, state officials said Wednesday.

Weather permitting, the closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and northbound I-75 is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Crews need to close the freeway's northbound lanes for the final stage in removing the eastbound Davison's fly-over ramp to northbound I-75, the agency said.

The work is part of a $13 million project to repair 12 bridges over I-75 between Meade Avenue and 7 Mile Road. During the project's construction work, two lanes of I-75 will be open in each direction between 8 Mile Road and Meade Avenue.

The project also includes work to repair structures at the I-75/Davison Freeway interchange, which will mean ramp closures throughout the season. The eastbound Davison ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed for the project's duration. All work for the project is expected to be completed in November.

