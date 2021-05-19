Woman dead, 2 hurt in Detroit triple shooting, police say

One person was killed and two others were wounded Wednesday in a shooting on Detroit's north side, police announced.

Two men were arguing in the 1500 block of East Outer Drive at about 12:45 p.m. when one fired multiple gunshots, investigators said in a statement.

A 28-year-old man arguing with him was struck, as well as two women in a car behind him, according to the release. The suspect fled on foot.

Officers rushed one of the women to a hospital, where 18-year-old was pronounced dead.

The other woman, identified as a 19-year-old, and the 28-year-old man were hospitalized in stable condition late Wednesday, police said.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.