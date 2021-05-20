1 killed in Thursday crash between car, semi on Detroit's west side

Detroit — An unidentified man was killed early Thursday when the car he was driving crashed into a parked semi-truck trailer on the Detroit west side, police said.

Officers were called at about 6 a.m. to the area of Eight Mile Road and Greenview Avenue west of the Southfield Freeway for a report of a crash between a car and a semi, they said.

They arrived and found a Honda Civic that had crashed into the trailer. Medics were called and pronounced the Civic's driver dead at the scene.

Police said they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez