Detroit police seek tips on suspect in east side double shooting

Detroit police are asking the public for help to find the suspect in a Wednesday shooting on the city's east side that left two men wounded.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. in the 5000 block of Chalmers Street near East Warren Avenue and Alter Road, officials said.

They said two men, one 21 and the other 44, were shot by a 23-year-old suspect known to the younger victim. The shooting happened after a fight, police said.

After being shot, the 21-year-old tried to flee the area, but the suspect struck him with his vehicle, a white Chrysler Aspen SUV, before speeding away.

Officers arrived at the location and took one of the victims to a hospital and medics transported the other victim, according to authorities.

Officials said the 21-year-old is listed in critical condition, and the 44-year-old is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call the Detroit Police

Department's Fifth Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-5440 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.