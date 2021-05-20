Police release images of 2 people sought in Detroit stabbings

Detroit police on Thursday released images of two suspects wanted in connection with a pair of stabbings reported in the city.

The most recent incident was reported around noon Friday on the city’s west side. A 36-year-old man told police he was walking near Seven Mile and Winston when someone walked up, "punched him in the face and then cut him ...," officials said in a statement.

The victim was treated at a hospital. His condition was not available Friday.

The person fled on foot east on Seven Mile then north on Winston, according to the release.

He is described as having a slim build and last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2555. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The second incident was reported around 10:20 p.m. March 17 near St. Antoine and Monroe.

Police say the man stabbed two 28-year-old men during an altercation, then fled. The victims were hospitalized after the attack.

Detectives identified him as Durand Young following an investigation. He is described as a 55-year-old man, 6 feet tall.

Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at (313) 596-1340 or Crime Stoppers.