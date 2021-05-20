Man arrested day after fatal Detroit shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a triple shooting this week in Detroit that left one person dead, police said.

Officers arrested the suspect, identified as in his early 20s, on Thursday afternoon, the Police Department said.

He remained at the Detroit Detention Center, said Officer Holly Lance, a spokeswoman for the department. An arraignment was pending.

The man was arrested just over 24 hours after the shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of East Outer Drive.

Investigators said an argument led to multiple gunshots that struck a 28-year-old man and two women in a car nearby.

One of the women, an 18-year-old, was pronounced dead. The other two victims were hospitalized.