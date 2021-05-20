Suspect arrested in west side Detroit shooting that wounded man Wednesday

Police have arrested a suspect in a Wednesday shooting that wounded a man on Detroit's west side, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. in the 7300 block of Parkwood Street near Central and Michigan avenues, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, a 40-year-old man, was shot as he was carrying groceries into his home. Police said the victim knows the suspect, a 36-year-old man.

Medics were called and took the victim to a hospital, where he is listed in temporary serious condition.

Officers took the suspect into custody, but continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department's Fourth Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-5440 or

Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

