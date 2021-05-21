DETROIT

2 toddlers survive falls from windows in Detroit, police say

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
View Comments

Two toddlers were hospitalized Friday after each fell out of windows hours apart in Detroit, police said.

In the first incident, a 2-year-old boy was with a sibling in a seventh-floor apartment in the 600 block of W. Bethune at about 9:30 a.m. when he somehow fell out a window, investigators said in a statement.

"His mother was in another area of the home and discovered that the child had fallen," according to the release.

Medics rushed the child to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition late Friday, police said.

In another incident reported around noon in the 1500 block of W. Grand Boulevard, about four miles away, a woman was at home "when she heard screaming then discovered that her child had fallen through the living room window," investigators said in a statement.

The child, a 3-year-old boy, was rushed to a hospital. He was listed in stable condition Friday night. 

Authorities did not immediately release other details on the incidents Friday. 

View Comments