2 toddlers survive falls from windows in Detroit, police say

Two toddlers were hospitalized Friday after each fell out of windows hours apart in Detroit, police said.

In the first incident, a 2-year-old boy was with a sibling in a seventh-floor apartment in the 600 block of W. Bethune at about 9:30 a.m. when he somehow fell out a window, investigators said in a statement.

"His mother was in another area of the home and discovered that the child had fallen," according to the release.

Medics rushed the child to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition late Friday, police said.

In another incident reported around noon in the 1500 block of W. Grand Boulevard, about four miles away, a woman was at home "when she heard screaming then discovered that her child had fallen through the living room window," investigators said in a statement.

The child, a 3-year-old boy, was rushed to a hospital. He was listed in stable condition Friday night.

Authorities did not immediately release other details on the incidents Friday.