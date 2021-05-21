Detroit police seek man accused of shooting 2 men, striking one with SUV

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a man accused of shooting two men and hitting one with a vehicle this week on the city's east side.

The suspect had been arguing with a 44-year-old man at about 10:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Chalmers when he fired multiple gunshots, striking him, authorities said in a statement.

A 21-year-old walking down the street at the time was also hit then started running away, according to the release.

"As the suspect began fleeing in a white Chrysler Aspen he struck the 21-year old victim with his vehicle," police said.

Arriving officers rendered aid and transported the man to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The other victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police have identified the suspect as 23-year-old John James. He is described as 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and several tattoos: “Blessed” on a forearm, “GOD” and “RIP” on the other arm, and “Fear no man but God” near a winged heart on his chest.

He was last seen driving a white 2008 Chrysler Aspen with tinted windows, Michigan license plate EJA1242.

Police consider James to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.