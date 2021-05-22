Detroit man, 22, arraigned in gas station triple shooting

The Detroit News

A 22-year-old Detroit man will be arraigned Saturday on multiple charges stemming from a triple shooting at a gas station on the city's northeast side that left one man dead and two people injured, authorities say.

Timothy Charles McGhee Jr., was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Morgan Dawkins, 19 and the non-fatal shootings of Angel David, 19, and Tyree Harris, 28. All of the victims are Detroiters, and Harris was an innocent bystander, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

The shootings took place at about 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday (May 19) at a gas station at the intersection of Conant Street and East Outer Drive. Detroit Police were dispatched for a reported shooting and upon arrival, found Dawkins lying face down and unresponsive and the two surviving victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

All three were transported to a local hospital where Dawkins was pronounced dead.

Police say there was a verbal altercation between the suspected shooter and Harris, which escalated until McGhee allegedly fired a handgun.

McGhee has been charged with one count of first degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder and seven counts of felony firearm. If convicted he could face life in prison.

McGhee is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in 34th District Court in Romulus.