Detroit man arraigned in gas station triple shooting, prosecutor says

A 22-year-old Detroit man was arraigned Sunday on charges stemming from a triple shooting at a gas station Wednesday that killed a man and injured two people, authorities said.

Timothy Charles McGhee Jr. was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Morgan Dawkins, 19, of Detroit and the shootings of Angel David, 19, and Tyree Harris, 28, both of Detroit.

Harris was an innocent bystander, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

McGhee was arraigned in 34th District Court in Romulus on first-degree murder assault with intent to murder and felony firearm.

The shootings took place at about 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday at a gas station at the intersection of Conant Street and East Outer Drive on the city's northeast side. Detroit police found Dawkins face down and unresponsive and the two other victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

All three were transported to a local hospital, where Dawkins was pronounced dead.

Police say there was an argument between the suspected shooter and Harris that escalated until McGhee allegedly fired a handgun.

Following the arraignment, McGhee was ordered to remain in jail and his case was assigned to Judge Kenneth King. His probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on June 3 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 10.

