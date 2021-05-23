Ex-Michigan State star Keith Appling a suspect in fatal shooting, police say

Detroit — Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling is a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday evening on the city's west side, police said.

At about 7:10 p.m. in the 13200 block of Whitcomb, a 66-year-old man and the 29-year-old suspect got into a verbal altercation, which turned physical, police said in a statement. The suspect fired multiple gunshots at the victim, fatally wounding him, officials said. After the shooting, the suspect fled in a newer model tan Buick Regal.

An investigation was immediately conducted, and the suspect was identified as Appling, who police described as approximately 6-foot-2, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, according to the statement. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.