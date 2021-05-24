Bedrock plans roller rink, sports courts for Monroe Block site

Bedrock will bring a temporary outdoor roller rink, basketball courts, artwork and live performances to the site of its delayed Monroe Blocks project, officials announced Monday.

Named the “Monroe Street Midway,” the outdoor recreation venue will open May 28 and be available until the fall. It’s part of Bedrock’s Decked Out Detroit initiative offering family-friendly entertainment downtown. The effort follows a temporary drive-in movie theater at the site this past winter, which had space for 1,500 cars, officials said.

The midway's roller rink will be operated in partnership with RollerCade, which Bedrock says is Detroit’s oldest continuously opened, black-owned roller rink.

“We are excited to debut our most immersive experience yet at the Monroe Street Midway and offer residents and families a safe and memorable option for outdoor recreation this spring and summer,” Ivy Greaner, Bedrock’s chief operating officer, said in a statement Monday. “RollerCade’s expertise paired with the work of so many talented local artists will make the Midway a truly one-of-a-kind activation.”

RollerCade will run roller skate sessions in two- or three-hour time slots, with a cost of $10 per session. Roller skates will be available to rent for $3 a pair.

Walk-ins are available or sessions can be booked ahead of time at www.rollercadedetroit.com/midway.

Rollout Detroit will be open noon to 9 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and noon to 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

“Rollout Detroit will change what it means to roller skate in the city of Detroit,” said Kyle Black, RollerCade’s third-generation owner. “This truly unique and creative roller rink will thrill skaters of every skill level."

Other Monroe Street Midway features include the Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone — four half-court basketball courts and one multi-use sports court — sponsored in partnership with the Rocket Community Fund. There will be a multi-use sports court for other activities, including futsal, pickleball and handball. The courts will be open each day from noon-9 p.m. and available on a first come, first served basis.

Detroit artists Sheefy McFly, Olivia Guterson, Jessica Care Moore and Phil Simpson will display original artwork. There will be outdoor fitness classes, performances by local DJs, concession stands and rotating food trucks on site.

The site of the future Monroe Block a mixed-use project remains largely undeveloped after breaking ground in December 2018. In late 2020, the Downtown Development Authority Board approved Bedrock's plans to use the outdoor entertainment venue at Farmer and Monroe as a temporary drive-in. At the time, the DDA wrote in a memo that market changes and "uncertainties that have been amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic," had placed the project behind schedule.

