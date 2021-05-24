Ex-Michigan State star Keith Appling arrested in relative's shooting

The manhunt for former MSU basketball star Keith Appling, wanted in the shooting death of a relative, has ended with his arrest, Detroit police officials said.

They said Appling was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. Monday in 1500 block of Commerce Park Drive in Chelsea by Michigan State Police. They also said a firearm was recovered.

On Sunday, Detroit police said they were looking for Appling in connection with the slaying of Clyde Edwards, 66, on the front lawn of Edwards' home in the 3200 block of Whitcomb.

The shooting happened at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday, police said.

After the shooting, Appling left the area, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

