Detroit police seek tips in fatal shooting Monday on city's west side

Detroit police are asking the help to find those responsible for a Monday shooting that killed a 38-year-old man on the city's west side.

The victim was found fatally shot at about 7:50 p.m. in the area of Hamilton and Burlingame near Chicago and the Lodge Freeway, officials said.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate his death and ask anyone with information to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

