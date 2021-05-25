Man, 22, wounded in shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting Monday that wounded a 22-year-old man on the city's west side, officials said.

Officers were called at about 8:20 p.m. to the area of Wadsworth and Hubbell near Interstate 96 and Fullerton for a report of a shooting, authorities said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim told police he accidentally shot himself.

He was privately conveyed to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-5240 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

