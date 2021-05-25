Composite sketch released, $1K reward offered in Detroit Dollar Tree robbery

Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced Tuesday a $1,000 reward for tips leading to a suspect in an armed robbery last week at a Dollar Tree in Detroit.

Police have said the man was the last person in the business on the 2000 block of East Eight Mile at about 7:55 p.m. May 16 when he approached the counter as if buying an item, "produced a weapon and demanded money from the cash registers."

He zip-tied the two employees' hands, ordered one to open an office safe, then fled with more than $10,000 in cash and the store DVR surveillance system, police said Tuesday.

The suspect is believed to have left in a blue 2008-09 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with a dent to the driver’s side door, Crime Stoppers said.

Authorities have released a composite sketch of the man, who is described as 32-38 years old, 5-foot-8, 170-200 pounds, with a dark complexion, slim build and brown moustache. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black glasses and dark

Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.