1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on Detroit's west side

One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting Tuesday on Detroit's west side, police said.

Officers were called at about 11:20 p.m. to the 8500 block of Strathmoor near Joy Road and Hubbell.

They found a 51-year woman had been shot, according to authorities. Medics took the woman to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed two men, ages 24 and 30, had also been shot, but were take to a hospital where they are listed in temporary serious condition, officials said.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Task Force at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez