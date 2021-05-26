HUD grants Detroit $30 million; 841 units of mixed-income housing to replace Kern Gardens

Detroit — The U.S. department of Housing and Urban Development has granted Detroit $30 million for mixed-income housing to hedge against gentrification in "Greater" Corktown, the federal government announced Wednesday.

The HUD grant is called a Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant. Detroit was granted nearly one-fifth of the $160 million for the program. Other cities receiving funds are Camden, New Jersey; Cleveland, Ohio; Fort Myers, Florida, and Lewiston, Maine.

According to the HUD announcement: "The city of Detroit and its partners will replace the distressed 87-unit HUD-assisted Clement Kern Gardens Apartments with over 800 units of mixed-income housing."

That represents more than a nine-fold increase from the 87 units at the Kern apartments.

"Like much of Detroit, Greater Corktown has weathered population loss, widespread demolition, and disinvestment," the HUD brochure reads. "Due to urban renewal during the 1950s, 75 acres of homes within Greater Corktown were cleared for industrial development, and the neighborhood was interrupted by multiple highways."

Clement Kern Gardens, it notes, was built in the 1980s, "in a way that isolated the neighborhoods from the surrounding neighborhood."

In March 1984, when the 90-unit Kern Gardens development was announced, The Detroit News reported there were only 166 homes left in Corktown, "many in deteriorating condition."

It was named for Msgr. Clement Kern, "the Labor Priest," the longtime pastor at Most Holy Trinity Church, who had died the previous year. A statue of Kern was built on the grounds and still stands.

At the time, the surrounding neighborhood included Tiger Stadium, home of the Detroit Tigers, at Michigan and Trumbull.

These days, the center of Corktown is the Michigan Central Station, owned since 2018 by Ford Motor Co. Trains hadn't run out of the station since 1989, and the facility was long neglected by longtime owner Matty Moroun.

More:$6M invested for Corktown community benefits, Ford says

With the transformation of an abandoned train station into office space came concerns about gentrification, and that low-income people would not merely be left behind as Corktown transformed, but priced out.

"Rents started going up immediately" after Ford moved to the neighborhood, Mayor Mike Duggan said Wednesday at a press conference announcing the grant. "The rents have gone up 100%."

"We want to be a part of keeping the neighborhood available to everybody," Duggan said.

The HUD brochure says the goal of the grant money is to "ensure that as Detroit’s oldest established neighborhood experiences unprecedented growth, it remains one that is vibrant (and) diverse, and provides opportunity for all residents."

Duggan called Julie Schneider, the city's interim director of housing and revitalization, "the $30 million woman" for helping secure the grant.

Schneider said current tenants at the Kern Gardens will have a "right to return" to the property if they choose as well as a "right to choose" to live elsewhere in the new development.

Detroit Public Schools Community District is a partner in the effort, and "will help coordinate a cradle-to-career pipeline for children who live at Clement Kern Gardens Apartments," HUD announced.

Other partners include Ford, Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, Detroit Economic Solutions Corporation, the Michigan Department of Transportation and Wayne State University.

