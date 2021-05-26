Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with street sign on Detroit's west side

A man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle into a street sign Tuesday on the city's west side, police said.

Officers were called at about 7:15 p.m. to the area of Santa Clara and West Outer Drive near the Lodge Freeway for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, 34, was operating the motorcycle when he struck a street sign.

Medics took the rider to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition, officials said.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the crash to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez