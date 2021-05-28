2 dead in shootings Thursday on Detroit's east, west sides

Detroit police are investigating a pair of shootings Thursday that left two people dead on the city's east and west sides.

At about 2:30 p.m. in the 18500 block of Rosemont, a man "was shot multiple times after intervening in a domestic dispute that turned physical between the suspect and his girlfriend," investigators said.

The 52-year-old victim was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities did not release a full description of the suspect, who is believed to be in his 30s and fled the scene on foot.

In a separate incident, officers were called to the 17100 block of Pelkey at about 8 p.m. after a man was found in the intersection with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced the man dead. Other details, including the victim's identity, were not released Thursday night.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.