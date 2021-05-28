Feds charge Detroit man with targeting 3 in sex trafficking

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with sex trafficking after an investigation determined he targeted three people, federal officials announced Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, the FBI learned in April that a 17-year-old girl had run away from home and was living with Kevin Giles at his residence on the city's west side.

"The information received indicated that a second minor, a 16-year-old girl ... was also living at the residence with Giles, and that both (teens) were engaged in commercial sex acts at Giles’s residence," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Prosecutors accuse the 55-year-old of placing commercial sex advertisements for both youths on the website megapersonals.com with photographs and videos.

The Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force also recovered an adult victim from Giles’ home, according to the release.

The criminal complaint alleges Giles coerced the adult to engage in commercial sex acts.

Giles made his initial appearance Friday afternoon in federal court.

He was ordered temporarily detained until a bond hearing at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the FBI is seeking other juveniles who may have had contact with Giles. Anyone with information is asked to contact the bureau at (313) 965-2323.