Police seek tips in woman's fatal shooting Thursday on Detroit's east side

Police are looking for the people involved in the fatal shooting Thursday of a 31-year-old woman on Detroit's east side, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 9:15 p.m. in the 7400 block of Brentwood near Seven Mile and Van Dyke, according to authorities.

Medics took the woman to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez