Police seek tips in woman's fatal shooting Thursday on Detroit's east side
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Police are looking for the people involved in the fatal shooting Thursday of a 31-year-old woman on Detroit's east side, officials said.
The shooting happened at about 9:15 p.m. in the 7400 block of Brentwood near Seven Mile and Van Dyke, according to authorities.
Medics took the woman to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.
