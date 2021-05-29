Detroit police take barricaded gunman into custody

A barricaded gunman was taken into custody without incident early Saturday following an incident that began Friday evening in the 2500 block of Woodstock Drive.

According to preliminary information from the Detroit Police Department, the incident began at about 9:05 pm Friday when a 44-year-old male suspect allegedly fired shots at his 29-year-old girlfriend during a verbal domestic dispute. The victim escaped without injuries.

Detroit police officers who arrived at the scene declared it a barricaded gunman situation.

The gunman was taken into custody and a gun was recovered by police at 12:20 a.m., according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department. Information about the incident is preliminary and could change following further investigation, the press release said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240.