Nicole Curtis still cries foul after winning fight with land bank over Detroit house

Tall grass swayed in the breeze in front of the house at 451 E. Grand Blvd. Saturday, during a press conference called by HGTV star Nicole Curtis, who won the rundown home in a court battle earlier this month.

Curtis, host of "Rehab Addict," and her attorney, Jim Rasor of Royal Oak, said they wanted to call attention to what they called abuses by the Detroit Land Bank Authority, which claimed ownership of the house after Curtis had purchased it in 2017.

Curtis also invited the public to attend an open house at the home starting at noon on Sunday, and mounted an American flag on the front porch in recognition of the Memorial Day weekend.

A judge awarded the property in Islandview to Curtis on May 21, closing out a years-long dispute with the Detroit Land Bank Authority over ownership.

Curtis said she is "just one of hundreds, perhaps thousands of Detroiters who have lost their properties, perhaps illegally, to the Detroit Land Bank."

"We stand here today and there is four feet of grass surrounding us," Curtis said. "Four feet of grass that if I did not mow my lawn right down the street, or two houses down from this, I would get a blight ticket from the city of Detroit — which is how the Detroit Land Bank gets so many houses in their inventory, is by their nuisance abatement program.

"And yet the Detroit Land Bank owned this home for almost the past year, they took possession of it and the grass is four feet high," Curtis said.

Curtis' Detroit Renovations LLC paid a private owner $17,000 for the house in 2017. But she learned the next year that the land bank actually held the property title.

The Lake Orion native sued the Detroit Land Bank Authority in March to recoup her investment in the 1908 foursquare, arguing the land bank took advantage of her when it took the deed to the house she's paid taxes on, was insuring and had stabilized and secured.

Wayne Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy Kenny said in his ruling that the land bank was awarded the house in a nuisance abatement proceeding in 2016, yet it didn't record the title for more than a year after Curtis' renovation firm recorded its deed.

Kenny also concluded that the house "poses a nuisance and a danger to the health, safety and welfare of the community," and ordered Curtis' company to abate it by completing its renovation work.

Detroit Land Bank spokeswoman Alyssa Strickland said the Land Bank Authority is not a ticketing authority. Blight tickets are issued by the city of Detroit, which receives the money collected from blight tickets.

"The nuisance abatement lawsuits are exclusively filed on properties that are vacant and blighted," Strickland said. "It’s based on feedback from neighbors, the department of neighborhoods and staff assessment.

"We are the ones that alerted her to the deed issue in 2018 and offered her multiple opportunities to sign an agreement saying she would renovate the property and she would maintain ownership, and she did not."

kbouffard@detroitnews.com