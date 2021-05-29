Podcast to focus on mental health concerns of young adults

Associated Press

Detroit — Mental health issues experienced by young adults will be the topic of a 10-episode podcast from Michigan State University’s Science Gallery Detroit and WDET-FM public radio.

The first episode of the latest Science of Grief podcast is scheduled to air Wednesday. The series makes space for young adults to share stories, science, and solutions for those who are exploring their grief and mental health.

Science Gallery Detroit Community Engagement Manager Natasha T. Miller will host the program.

“It’s important that young adults are in a position to tell their own stories,” Miller said. “Even more important than that, is that we acknowledge and listen to those stories. Grief, loss, and mental health should no longer be ignored in the lives of young adults and it’s my goal for this podcast to give them more of a voice and us adults more of an ear.”

Science Gallery Detroit is a collaborative initiative presented by Michigan State University and Science Gallery International.