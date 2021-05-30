Man fatally shoots intruder in alleged home invasion, Detroit police say

Detroit — A man was fatally shot Sunday by a homeowner during an alleged home invasion, police said.

The incident occurred at 12:37 p.m. at a residence in the 4500 block of Pennsylvania Street, near East Warren and McClellan avenues.

Police said a 60-year-old entered his house and encountered an unidentified man who broke into his home. The homeowner fired a shot, fatally wounding the suspect, police said.

The man has been detained pending further investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260.