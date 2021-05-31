Man, 22, dead after shots fired at him from vehicle on I-75

The Detroit News

Detroit — A man driving on Interstate-75 was killed Sunday night after shots were fired at him from the sunroof of another vehicle, police say.

Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched at about 9:40 p.m. to southbound I-75 and Mack Avenue for a shooting. Witnesses told police they saw a person in a white SUV shooting out of the sunroof at a black car.

Troopers located the black car and gave first aid to the 22-year-old driver. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting, and a preliminary investigation and evidence on scene revealed this was not a random incident.

State police continues to investigate, and no further information was available.