Man dead after early Memorial Day morning crash in Detroit

Detroit — An unidentified man died early Monday after the car he was driving collided with another vehicle on the city's east side, police said.

The man was driving a black PT Cruiser at about 1:50 a.m. in the area of Gratiot and McNichols when the car got into a collision with a black 2011 Jeep Cherokee, according to Detroit police. That car was driven by a 27-year-old woman who had a 27-year-old male passenger.

All three individuals were transported to a local hospital where the driver of the PT Cruiser was pronounced dead. The other crash victims were listed in temporary serious condition.

Police say the circumstances that led to the crash are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260.