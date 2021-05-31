Man shoots at driver's car on WB I-96 in Detroit

The Detroit News

Detroit — A driver traveling Sunday along Interstate-96 on the city's northwest side was shot at by a car that pulled up alongside him, according to police.

At 11:20 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to westbound I-96 Express and Greenfield Road for a shooting. According to police, the victim was driving in the middle lane when a silver vehicle pulled up next to him in the right lane and a male driver fired one shot at his car.

The victim told police that the suspect fled the scene. He also said he didn't do anything to the suspect to cause the shooting.

Troopers found one gunshot in the victim's vehicle. The freeway was shut down but no shell casings were found.

The Michigan State Police Metro South post is continuing the investigation and no further information was available.